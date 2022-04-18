Nets Kyrie Irving Flips Off Celtics Fans in Loss

Overview

Two All-Star seasons with the Boston Celtics didn’t earn Kyrie Irving any affection in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. Irving’s Brooklyn Nets invaded the TD Garden on Sunday, and things got heated, as these things typically do in Boston.

Irving put the Nets on his back, scoring 39 points against the Celtics, going 6-for-10 from three-point range. Emotions boiled over in the third quarter after the seven-time All-Star nailed a three-pointer and flipped off fans at the TD Garden.

There were no hard feelings according to Irving who noted, “There’s no hostility bro, it’s basketball,” when questioned about the incident after the contest.

Irving’s performance wasn’t enough to secure victory for the Nets, who dropped a 115-114 decision on a buzzer-beater from Jayson Tatum.

After Game 1’s drama, one thing is certain. The rest of the Nets vs. Celtics is appointment viewing.

FanDuel Sportsbook opened the Nets as +4 underdogs for Game 2 on Wednesday night.