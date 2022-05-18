Nets' Kyrie Irving Hasn't Addressed His Future With Team

Irving has a one-year player option left on his contract worth $36.9 million, but he could also sign a longer, more lucrative deal depending on how conversations with the team go.
However, Marks said the team hasn’t spoken to Irving about his contract, adding, “We want to avoid the drama, we want to avoid the distractions. These last couple years here, whether it was expectation set on the team or some of the outside circumstances that were going on in the world, they affected our guys, both individually and as a group, really poorly, unfortunately.”
Avoiding drama seems like something Irving is incapable of doing. In recent seasons, he infamously pondered whether or not the Earth was flat, refused to get vaccinated during a global pandemic, and has been a constant distraction wherever he’s played.
Since signing with the Nets in 2019, Irving has missed 123 of 226 regular-season games.
After entering the season as NBA Finals favorites, the Nets finished seventh in the East and were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Boston Celtics are +144 against the Miami Heat on Thursday.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.