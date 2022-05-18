Nets' Kyrie Irving Hasn't Addressed His Future With Team

The New York Post’s Brian Lewis reports that Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks didn’t reveal what Kyrie Irving‘s future looks like with the team.

Irving has a one-year player option left on his contract worth $36.9 million, but he could also sign a longer, more lucrative deal depending on how conversations with the team go.

However, Marks said the team hasn’t spoken to Irving about his contract, adding, “We want to avoid the drama, we want to avoid the distractions. These last couple years here, whether it was expectation set on the team or some of the outside circumstances that were going on in the world, they affected our guys, both individually and as a group, really poorly, unfortunately.”

Avoiding drama seems like something Irving is incapable of doing. In recent seasons, he infamously pondered whether or not the Earth was flat, refused to get vaccinated during a global pandemic, and has been a constant distraction wherever he’s played.

Since signing with the Nets in 2019, Irving has missed 123 of 226 regular-season games.

After entering the season as NBA Finals favorites, the Nets finished seventh in the East and were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

