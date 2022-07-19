Nets Prioritizing Kevin Durant Trade Over Kyrie Irving

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets are prioritizing Kevin Durant‘s trade request over any potential move involving point guard Kyrie Irving.

The Durant sweepstakes have calmed down in recent weeks, with several teams either unable to provide the necessary assets or simply refusing to meet Brooklyn’s colossal asking price. Phoenix, reportedly Durant’s preferred destination, recently re-signed RFA center Deandre Ayton to a max contract extension, likely removing the Suns from the running.

That certainly leaves the possibility of Durant remaining with the Nets and with Irving. Per Wojnarowski, “There is a good chance Kyrie Irving is back in Brooklyn to start the season if Kevin Durant is back in Brooklyn.”

Furthermore, Wojnarowski does not anticipate Nets’ management holding a fire sale for the sake of washing its hands clean of the Durant/Irving drama, saying, “Brooklyn has an owner in Joe Tsai, who, in my sense, is not interested in taking a diminished trade package to just move on.”

Wherever Durant winds up will undoubtedly have profound ramifications throughout the Association. However, we appear no closer to witnessing a resolution on the matter anytime soon.

