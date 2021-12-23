Nets Return Three Players, Including James Harden, From COVID Protocols

ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk reports that the Brooklyn Nets activated three players from the health and safety protocol list. James Harden, Paul Millsap, and Jevon Carter are all eligible to return to the team.

Jevon Carter is also out of health and safety protocols. That makes 3 Nets (James Harden, Paul Millsap and Carter) out of health and safety protocols. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 23, 2021

The Nets last played on Dec. 18 after the league postponed their next three games due to a COVID-19 outbreak. With three players now out of protocols, it’s more likely that Brooklyn’s Christmas Day game against the Lakers will proceed as planned.

Since the NBA announced its schedule, sportsbooks wasted little time putting up lines for the marquee games. However, the uncertainty regarding who is in and out of the lineup helps create opportunities for sports bettors. For example, you can find the Nets as a 1.5-point underdog or even a one-point favorite in the market. Sharp bettors seem a bit split regarding which team to back in the contest as they’re now siding with the Lakers at the moment.

Things could, of course, change quickly if Brooklyn gets a few more players back before tipoff on Christmas.

