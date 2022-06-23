Nets Star PG Kyrie Irving Has List of Sign-and-Trade Destinations

The drama surrounding Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets keeps on growing.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving has compiled a list of potential sign-and-trade destinations in the event he and the Nets are unable to agree on a new deal.

ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

The list reportedly includes the Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Clippers, Mavericks, and 76ers. However, it should be noted that neither of these teams has formally expressed an interest in acquiring Irving’s services.

The news comes on the heels of Wednesday’s report that Irving and the Nets are attempting to find a middle ground in regards to a new contract. Brooklyn is said to desire a shorter, incentive-laden-based deal, while Irving prefers a long-term extension.

A seven-time All-Star, Irving has appeared in just 103 of a possible 246 games over his three seasons with the Nets.

Should Brooklyn deal the 30-year-old, it will seriously call into question fellow superstar Kevin Durant‘s future with the club.

