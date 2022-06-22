Nets Still Most Likely Landing Spot for Kyrie Irving?

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Brooklyn Nets remain Kyrie Irving’s most likely landing spot should he become a free agent.

Per Lewis, “Despite the Nets and Kyrie Irving hitting an impasse in their talks, both sides are still working to find a happy medium in Brooklyn rather than an exit strategy out of it. Or as a source told The Post, “what’s good for both [sides].”

Irving reportedly desires a long-term extension, something the Nets are understandably hesitant to offer, instead preferring a shorter, incentive-laden-based deal.

The 30-year-old’s tenure in Brooklyn can best be described as drama-filled. Injuries and stringent personal beliefs have seen Irving appear in just 103 of a possible 246 games over his three seasons with the Nets. Last year was the pinnacle in which the seven-time all-star was relegated to part-time status after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Irving has until June 29 to decide whether to pick up his $36.9 million player option or enter free agency.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Nets holding the second-best NBA championship odds at +700 (tied with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks).