Nets Still Most Likely Landing Spot for Kyrie Irving?

Per Lewis, “Despite the Nets and Kyrie Irving hitting an impasse in their talks, both sides are still working to find a happy medium in Brooklyn rather than an exit strategy out of it. Or as a source told The Post, “what’s good for both [sides].”
Irving reportedly desires a long-term extension, something the Nets are understandably hesitant to offer, instead preferring a shorter, incentive-laden-based deal.
The 30-year-old’s tenure in Brooklyn can best be described as drama-filled. Injuries and stringent personal beliefs have seen Irving appear in just 103 of a possible 246 games over his three seasons with the Nets. Last year was the pinnacle in which the seven-time all-star was relegated to part-time status after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
Irving has until June 29 to decide whether to pick up his $36.9 million player option or enter free agency.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Nets holding the second-best NBA championship odds at +700 (tied with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks).
