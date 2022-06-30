Nets Superstar Kevin Durant Requests Trade

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant has officially requested a trade from the Nets organization, and that management is working with the 33-year-old and his business manager on finding a possible destination.
Per Wojnarowski, “Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there’s no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant.”
Wojnarowski also notes the entire Brooklyn roster may be available for trade in the wake of Durant’s request.
It’s a stunning turn of events just days following teammate and best friend Kyrie Irving‘s decision to pick up his one-year, $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season.
Durant’s desire to leave the Nets signals the end of one of the most disappointing and tumultuous “superteams” in NBA history. At one point possessing all three of Durant, Irving, and James Harden, Brooklyn won one playoff series over three years due to a litany of issues, ranging from injures to off-court drama.
The Nets have subsequently seen their NBA championship odds fall from opening odds of +700 to +1600 following Thursday’s bombshell announcement – courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.