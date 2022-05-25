Nets Will Not Offer Kyrie Irving a Long-Term Extension

Irving infamously refused to get vaccinated during the 2021-22 season, limiting the number of games he was eligible to play. He still has a $36.5 million player option for 2022-23 but could ultimately test free agency if he’s unhappy with the situation in Brooklyn.
Irving only played 29 regular-season games last season, averaging 27.4 points, 5.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. Irving’s limited playing time was not isolated to the 2021-22 season. During the 2020-21 season, he was limited to 54 games, missing time due to personal reasons. In Irving’s first season with the Nets, a shoulder injury kept him sidelined in all but 20 games.
The Nets finished seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record and were swept by the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the postseason.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Celtics are -130 against the Miami Heat for Game 5 of their Conference Finals series.
