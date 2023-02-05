BETTING NBA News
Nets Won't Dress Kyrie Irving Until a Deal is Done

Mercurial point guard Kyrie Irving has played his final game for the Brooklyn Nets. 

Earlier this week, Irving requested a trade after an extension failed to materialize between him and the Nets. 

As noted by Chris Haynes, the Nets intend to hold Irving out of the lineup until they find a trade partner ahead of this year’s trade deadline on Thursday.

Irving has had a resurgent year after missing most of last season due to COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The eight-time All-Star ranks second on the team in scoring, Win Shares, and Value Over Replacement Player. 

Edmond Sumner started in place of Irving Saturday against the Washington Wizards. The 27-year-old will remain a fixture in the lineup until a deal is made. 

The Nets are off on Sunday, returning to the court Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. 

