Nets Won't Dress Kyrie Irving Until a Deal is Done

Mercurial point guard Kyrie Irving has played his final game for the Brooklyn Nets.

Earlier this week, Irving requested a trade after an extension failed to materialize between him and the Nets.

As noted by Chris Haynes, the Nets intend to hold Irving out of the lineup until they find a trade partner ahead of this year’s trade deadline on Thursday.

Brooklyn Nets intend to keep Kyrie Irving sidelined until a trade is finalized ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2023

Irving has had a resurgent year after missing most of last season due to COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The eight-time All-Star ranks second on the team in scoring, Win Shares, and Value Over Replacement Player.

Edmond Sumner started in place of Irving Saturday against the Washington Wizards. The 27-year-old will remain a fixture in the lineup until a deal is made.

The Nets are off on Sunday, returning to the court Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

