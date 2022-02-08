New Orleans Pelicans Acquire Trail Blazers Guard CJ McCollum

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the New Orleans Pelicans have acquired CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, and Tony Snell from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomáš Satoranský, Didi Louzada, a 2022 first-round pick, and two future second-round picks.

It’s the second major move the Trail Blazers have made following their deal with the Clippers that sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to Los Angeles.

McCollum was in his ninth year in Portland and posted averages of 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 36 games for the Blazers this season. The 30-year-old has averaged 20 or more points for seven consecutive seasons and heads to a Pelicans squad that is still in contention for a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. McCollum should immediately join head coach Willie Green’s starting five and will provide a significant boost to New Orleans’ 26th ranked offense (105.8 PPG).

As for Hart, he lands in a good spot on a Trail Blazers team that is clearly rebuilding. The 26-year-old was averaging a career-high 13.4 points per game prior to the deal and will likely be tasked with even more of a scoring role, in addition to being one of the league’s better rebounders from the guard position.

Alexander-Walker is also an enticing part of the trade package. Upon being dealt, the Toronto, Ontario native was posting career highs in points (12.8 PPG), rebounds (3.3), and assists (2.8 PPG) in a little over 26 minutes per contest. Both his minutes and role should greatly increase in The City of Roses.

