11:13 AM, January 11, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/11/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +10   -108   O 229   -110   +385  
 Current +9.5   -110   231.5   -110   +340  
Boston Celtics  Open -10   -112   U 229   -110   -500  
 Current -9.5   -110   231.5   -110   -430  

Projected Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   20.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. C  Jonas Valanciunas   14.1 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
3. SF  Naji Marshall   10.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   8.2 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. PG  Jose Alvarado   9.2 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
6. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   30.8 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   26.8 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
4. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.4 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. C  Robert Williams III   7.7 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. C  Al Horford   9.2 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 09 WAS +1.5 229.0 132-112
Sat, Jan 07 DAL +9.0 222.5 127-117
Fri, Jan 06 BKN +4.5 231.0 108-102
Wed, Jan 04 HOU -7.0 229.5 119-108
Mon, Jan 02 PHI +5.5 229.0 120-111

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 09 CHI -8.5 235.5 107-99
Sat, Jan 07 SA -15.0 234.5 121-116
Thu, Jan 05 DAL -3.0 232.5 124-95
Tue, Jan 03 OKC -11.5 228.5 150-117
Sun, Jan 01 DEN -3.5 234.0 123-111