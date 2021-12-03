New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/03

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Game Information

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Odds to Win NBA Championship

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Predictions and Picks

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks News and Notes

Tonight’s game is the third time this season that the Pelicans and the Mavericks have matched up. Dallas has won the other two contests, the most recent of which was only two days ago. The two team’s previous game was not a close affair. The Mavericks beat the Pelicans by 22 points, powered by 28 from Luka Doncic. Doncic is the Mavs leading scorer, averaging 25.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.6 assists. Luka has an outside chance at the NBA MVP with FanDuel Sportsbook placing his odds at +2500 to win. Kristaps Porzingis is second in team scoring, averaging 19.7 points, eight rebounds, and 1.7 blocks.

Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans, averaging 21.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. Lining up across from Porzingis will be Jonas Valanciunas. Valanciunas is second in team scoring with 18.8 points and is fourth in the NBA with 12.1 rebounds. Valanciunas is also tied for the league lead in double-doubles with 17. The Pelicans are still without their leading scorer from last season, as Zion Williamson is still recovering from surgery on his right foot.

Both teams are in the bottom third of scoring, with Dallas sitting 21st at 106 points per game and New Orleans 27th with 103. Over the past ten games, both teams are 4-6, with the Mavs averaging 109.5 points and the Pelicans averaging 104.2. Over that period, both teams allowed their opponents to average over 108 points per game. The SportsGrid Model predicts a similar outcome to their previous matchup, placing the likelihood of Dallas outright winning at 86.09%. The model also heavily leans towards the Mavericks winning comfortably, predicting the margin of victory as 12.7 points, in contrast to the spread at 7. The Model’s fair Moneyline of -619 is also more lopsided than the actual Moneyline of -280. All of these numbers spell five-star bets across the board for the Mavericks, including a four-and-a-half star rating of going over the expected 216.5 points.

