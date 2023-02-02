BETTING NBA
01:29 PM, February 2, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/02

Date: 02/02/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +4.5   -115   O 225.5   -112   +152  
 Current +4.5   -110   223.5   -110   +160  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -4.5   -105   U 225.5   -108   -180  
 Current -4.5   -110   223.5   -110   -190  

Projected Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   21.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. SG  Brandon Ingram   20.2 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   14.5 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
4. SF  Herbert Jones   10.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   7.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.4 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists
2. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   17.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.6 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
4. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   8.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. C  Dwight Powell   6.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. SG  Josh Green   7.7 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 31 DEN +7.0 232.0 122-113
Sun, Jan 29 MIL +10.5 229.5 135-110
Sat, Jan 28 WAS -5.5 230.5 113-103
Wed, Jan 25 MIN -3.0 229.5 111-102
Tue, Jan 24 DEN +3.0 232.5 99-98

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 30 DET -10.5 232.0 111-105
Sat, Jan 28 UTA +7.5 223.0 108-100
Thu, Jan 26 PHO +1.5 221.0 99-95
Tue, Jan 24 WAS -7.0 224.0 127-126
Sun, Jan 22 LAC -1.5 222.5 112-98

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans at home since the start of 2020/2021