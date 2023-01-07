BETTING NBA
10:57 AM, January 7, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/07

Date: 01/07/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +7   -106   O 226   -110   +240  
 Current +7   -108   225.5   -110   +220  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -7   -114   U 226   -110   -295  
 Current -7   -112   225.5   -110   -270  

Projected Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   20.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
2. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.5 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
3. SF  Naji Marshall   9.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Herbert Jones   9.9 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.7 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. PG  Jose Alvarado   9.1 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   34.0 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   17.6 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.2 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.6 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. C  Dwight Powell   6.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. SF  Reggie Bullock   5.2 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 BKN +4.5 231.0 108-102
Wed, Jan 04 HOU -7.0 229.5 119-108
Mon, Jan 02 PHI +5.5 229.0 120-111
Sat, Dec 31 MEM +6.0 237.0 116-101
Fri, Dec 30 PHI -0.5 229.0 127-116

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 05 BOS +3.0 232.5 124-95
Mon, Jan 02 HOU -7.5 227.0 111-106
Sat, Dec 31 SA -7.0 231.0 126-125
Thu, Dec 29 HOU -10.0 226.5 129-114
Tue, Dec 27 NY -5.5 217.0 126-121

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans at home since the start of 2020/2021