BETTING NBA
12:01 PM, January 31, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/31

Date: 01/31/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +8.5   -110   O 234   -110   +275  
 Current +6.5   -108   231   -108   +220  
Denver Nuggets  Open -8.5   -110   U 234   -110   -340  
 Current -6.5   -112   231   -112   -270  

Projected Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   21.3 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. SG  Brandon Ingram   20.4 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   14.6 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
4. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   7.7 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
5. SF  Herbert Jones   9.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PG  Jose Alvarado   9.5 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   25.1 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   19.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.8 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.3 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. SG  Bruce Brown   11.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 29 MIL +10.5 229.5 135-110
Sat, Jan 28 WAS -5.5 230.5 113-103
Wed, Jan 25 MIN -3.0 229.5 111-102
Tue, Jan 24 DEN +3.0 232.5 99-98
Sun, Jan 22 MIA +7.0 217.5 100-96

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 PHI +3.0 232.0 126-119
Wed, Jan 25 MIL +12.5 227.5 107-99
Tue, Jan 24 NO -3.0 232.5 99-98
Sun, Jan 22 OKC -3.0 232.5 101-99
Fri, Jan 20 IND -6.5 236.5 134-111

Betting Insights:

  • The New Orleans Pelicans have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Denver Nuggets on the road off a loss
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets on the road since the start of 2020/2021