11:47 AM, January 13, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/13/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -5   -108   O 232.5   -110   -210  
 Current -4.5   -112   233.5   -110   -200  
Detroit Pistons  Open +5   -112   U 232.5   -110   +176  
 Current +4.5   -108   233.5   -110   +168  

Projected Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   21.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. C  Jonas Valanciunas   14.1 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
3. SF  Naji Marshall   10.2 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  Herbert Jones   10.0 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   7.9 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Detroit Pistons

1. PG  Killian Hayes   9.8 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.8 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
3. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   21.2 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
5. SF  Saddiq Bey   14.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SG  Alec Burks   14.0 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 11 BOS +9.0 230.0 125-114
Mon, Jan 09 WAS +1.5 229.0 132-112
Sat, Jan 07 DAL +9.0 222.5 127-117
Fri, Jan 06 BKN +4.5 231.0 108-102
Wed, Jan 04 HOU -7.0 229.5 119-108

 

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 11 MIN +6.0 233.0 135-118
Tue, Jan 10 PHI +14.5 225.0 147-116
Sun, Jan 08 PHI +5.5 229.5 123-111
Fri, Jan 06 SA +1.5 237.0 121-109
Wed, Jan 04 GS +6.5 231.5 122-119