12:35 PM, December 31, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/31

Date: 12/31/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +6   -108   O 232.5   -110   +215  
 Current +6   -110   233   -110   +184  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -6   -112   U 232.5   -110   -260  
 Current -6   -110   233   -110   -220  

Projected Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PF  Zion Williamson   26.2 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. PG  CJ McCollum   20.1 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.7 Points, 9.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. SF  Herbert Jones   10.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. SF  Naji Marshall   8.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   26.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   15.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
3. SG  Desmond Bane   22.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
4. C  Steven Adams   7.9 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SF  Dillon Brooks   17.6 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. PF  Brandon Clarke   10.1 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 30 PHI -0.5 229.0 127-116
Wed, Dec 28 MIN -6.5 233.5 119-118
Mon, Dec 26 IND -2.0 234.5 113-93
Fri, Dec 23 OKC +2.5 233.0 128-125
Thu, Dec 22 SA -8.5 227.5 126-117

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 29 TOR -4.5 230.5 119-106
Tue, Dec 27 PHO -8.0 224.5 125-108
Sun, Dec 25 GS -7.5 233.5 123-109
Fri, Dec 23 PHO -2.0 226.0 125-100
Tue, Dec 20 DEN -1.0 235.5 105-91