08:38 AM, January 22, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/22

Date: 01/22/2023
Time: 03:30 PM
Venue: Miami-Dade Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +6.5   -110   O 222.5   -110   +225  
 Current +8   -108   220.5   -110   +260  
Miami Heat  Open -6.5   -110   U 222.5   -110   -275  
 Current -8   -112   220.5   -110   -320  

Projected Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   21.3 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. C  Jonas Valanciunas   14.9 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
3. PG  Jose Alvarado   9.4 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. SF  Herbert Jones   10.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   7.5 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

 

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   21.5 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.7 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   20.6 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
4. SG  Victor Oladipo   12.0 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. PG  Kyle Lowry   12.7 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
6. PF  Caleb Martin   10.2 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 20 ORL -1.0 229.5 123-110
Wed, Jan 18 MIA +3.0 219.5 124-98
Mon, Jan 16 CLE +7.5 223.5 113-103
Fri, Jan 13 DET -5.0 234.5 116-110
Wed, Jan 11 BOS +9.0 230.0 125-114

 

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 20 DAL -2.0 218.5 115-90
Wed, Jan 18 NO -3.0 219.5 124-98
Mon, Jan 16 ATL +1.0 222.5 121-113
Sat, Jan 14 MIL -4.5 213.5 111-95
Thu, Jan 12 MIL -6.0 212.0 108-102

Betting Insights:

  • The Miami Heat are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Miami Heat are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans over their last 9 games
  • The Miami Heat are 12-2 (.857) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans over their last 14 games
  • The Miami Heat are 13-2 (.867) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans over their last 15 games