BETTING NBA
10:56 AM, January 29, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/29

Date: 01/29/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +9.5   -110   O 234   -110   +315  
 Current +9.5   -112   233   -110   +340  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -9.5   -110   U 234   -110   -400  
 Current -9.5   -108   233   -110   -430  

Projected Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   21.3 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. C  Jonas Valanciunas   14.5 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
3. SG  Brandon Ingram   20.4 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
4. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  Naji Marshall   10.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. PG  Jose Alvarado   9.3 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.3 Points, 12.0 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   19.6 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   14.5 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. SG  Pat Connaughton   8.6 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.6 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SF  Khris Middleton   11.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 WAS -5.5 230.5 113-103
Wed, Jan 25 MIN -3.0 229.5 111-102
Tue, Jan 24 DEN +3.0 232.5 99-98
Sun, Jan 22 MIA +7.0 217.5 100-96
Fri, Jan 20 ORL -1.0 229.5 123-110

 

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 27 IND -6.5 239.5 141-131
Wed, Jan 25 DEN -12.5 227.5 107-99
Mon, Jan 23 DET -11.5 236.0 150-130
Sat, Jan 21 CLE +3.5 217.5 114-102
Tue, Jan 17 TOR -1.5 222.0 130-122

Betting Insights:

  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2020/2021