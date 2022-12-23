BETTING NBA
01:10 PM, December 23, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/23/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +2   -112   O 232   -110   +110  
 Current +2   -110   231.5   -110   +110  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open -2   -108   U 232   -110   -130  
 Current -2   -110   231.5   -110   -130  

Projected Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   19.4 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
2. PF  Zion Williamson   25.2 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.8 Points, 9.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   9.0 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SF  Herbert Jones   10.3 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   31.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   14.6 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   13.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   11.0 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. PF  Aleksej Pokusevski   8.7 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 22 SA -8.5 227.5 126-117
Mon, Dec 19 MIL -0.5 227.5 128-119
Sat, Dec 17 PHO +3.0 227.5 118-114
Thu, Dec 15 UTA -1.0 232.0 132-129
Tue, Dec 13 UTA -2.0 232.5 121-100

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 POR +3.5 234.5 101-98
Mon, Dec 19 POR +4.5 231.5 123-121
Sat, Dec 17 MEM +11.0 229.5 115-109
Fri, Dec 16 MIN -4.5 234.5 112-110
Wed, Dec 14 MIA +2.5 222.5 110-108