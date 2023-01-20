BETTING NBA
11:50 AM, January 20, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/20/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -1   -110   O 227   -110   -116  
 Current -1   -110   228   -110   -116  
Orlando Magic  Open +1   -110   U 227   -110   -102  
 Current +1   -110   228   -110   -102  

Projected Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   21.3 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. C  Jonas Valanciunas   14.8 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
3. SF  Naji Marshall   10.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
4. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. SF  Herbert Jones   10.0 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PG  Jose Alvarado   9.2 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   21.1 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.8 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
3. PG  Markelle Fultz   12.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
4. SF  Franz Wagner   20.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   11.4 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
6. C  Bol Bol   11.9 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 MIA +3.0 219.5 124-98
Mon, Jan 16 CLE +7.5 223.5 113-103
Fri, Jan 13 DET -5.0 234.5 116-110
Wed, Jan 11 BOS +9.0 230.0 125-114
Mon, Jan 09 WAS +1.5 229.0 132-112

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 15 DEN +11.0 234.0 119-116
Fri, Jan 13 UTA +5.5 234.0 112-108
Tue, Jan 10 POR +9.0 228.0 109-106
Mon, Jan 09 SAC +6.5 237.5 136-111
Sat, Jan 07 GS +6.5 231.0 115-101