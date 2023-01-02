BETTING NBA
12:08 PM, January 2, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/02/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +4.5   -112   O 230.5   -110   +164  
 Current +5.5   -110   230   -110   +180  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -4.5   -108   U 230.5   -110   -196  
 Current -5.5   -110   230   -110   -215  

Projected Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   19.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
2. PF  Zion Williamson   26.0 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.5 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. SF  Herbert Jones   10.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PG  Jose Alvarado   9.0 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.2 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.9 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 11.1 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   16.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   12.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. PG  Shake Milton   10.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.3 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 31 MEM +6.0 237.0 116-101
Fri, Dec 30 PHI -0.5 229.0 127-116
Wed, Dec 28 MIN -6.5 233.5 119-118
Mon, Dec 26 IND -2.0 234.5 113-93
Fri, Dec 23 OKC +2.5 233.0 128-125

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 31 OKC -2.5 225.5 115-96
Fri, Dec 30 NO +0.5 229.0 127-116
Tue, Dec 27 WAS -4.5 225.0 116-111
Sun, Dec 25 NY -2.0 215.5 119-112
Fri, Dec 23 LAC -3.5 214.0 119-114

Betting Insights:

  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers since the start of 2020/2021