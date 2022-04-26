New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Betting Model Preview

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans will head back to the desert tonight for Game 5, with the series deadlocked at two. Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans picked up a solid home victory in Game 4 by a score of 118-103 to even up the series. Ingram had a game-high 30 points for the Pelicans in victory, while Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 23 points in the losing effort. Not many expected this series to be tied heading back to Phoenix for Game 5, but that’s the unpredictability of the playoffs after an injury to one of your star players, like the Suns suffered with Devin Booker.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns NBA Game Information

New Orleans Pelicans (2-2) | Phoenix Suns (2-2) Date: 04/26/2022 | Time: 10:00 PM Location: Phoenix, Arizona | Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline Open: Pelicans +235/ Suns -290 | Current: Pelicans +220/ Suns -270 Spread Open: Pelicans +7/ Suns -7 | Current: Pelicans +6.5/ Suns -6.5 Game Total Open: 214.5 | Current: 214.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: New Orleans Pelicans +8000

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Phoenix Suns +550

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Analysis

This series has certainly been a surprise, even a lot of that intrigue stems from the injury to Devin Booker. Booker has a ton of value to the Suns and you’re seeing that with how tightly contested things have been since he’s been unable to play. The Suns were a dominant regular-season team at home and on the road, where they had identical records of 32-9, while also splitting the first two games of this series in their arena. For the upstart Pels, Brandon Ingram has been an absolute force in this series, where he’s the current leader in points per game averaging 29.8, while Jonas Valanciunas has been cleaning up on the glass, averaging 16 rebounds per contest.

The SportsGrid betting model really likes what it’s seeing from the Pelicans right now and even if that does have a lot to do with this banged-up Suns squad, it still gives the road team a 57.95% win probability for this Game 5 tonight. The model is heavily in favor of multiple things in this contest as well, including the Pelicans on both the moneyline and spread, which are both considered five-star plays, which indicates we should see more of what we saw them put together in Game 4.

The model is in favor of the over in this spot, where it’s also given a five-star grade after we’ve seen point totals of 209, 239, 225, and 221 in the first four games. The total for tonight is currently set at 214.5 and that number has gone over in three of four games this series, which makes it a solid play on the board.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: New Orleans Pelicans (57.95%) vs Phoenix Suns (42.05%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: NOP 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: NOP 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars

