New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Betting Model Preview
Sportsgrid-Staff
Overview
The Western Conference favorite Phoenix Suns are set to try and record a 2-0 series lead tonight against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans. The Suns held on for a 110-99 victory in game one and will look to continue their success this season against this Pelicans squad.
Chris Paul was dynamite in the first game of this series, as he posted 30 points and added ten assists, as the Suns shot 53.8% from the floor. Phoenix won three of four matchups this season against New Orleans and also boasted a home record of 32-9 on the campaign, compared to a 17-24 road record for the Pelicans.
New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns NBA Game Information
New Orleans Pelicans (0-1) | Phoenix Suns (1-0)
Date: 04/19/2022 | Time: 10:00 PM
Location: Phoenix, Arizona | Venue: Footprint Center
New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Odds to Win NBA Championship: New Orleans Pelicans +37000
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Phoenix Suns +200
New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Analysis
It’s growing harder and harder to find a scenario where the Pelicans will be able to make this a series, considering how big of a favorite the Suns are for this contest and in this series overall. The Pelicans will need more from CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram if they hope to keep this game two within reach, but this Suns team is so strong defensively that it’s going to be difficult for them to create space and find open looks.
The Suns ran through the Western Conference last year and currently sit as the odds on favorite to win the NBA Championship this season at +200. There’s certainly value in looking at the Pelicans in this spot on the moneyline, but there’s really nothing to base it on besides just liking the number you’re getting. This Suns team is once again for real and it’s hard to envision a scenario where the Pelicans will be able to keep this game within single digits.
New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: New Orleans Pelicans (29.50%) vs Phoenix Suns (70.50%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: NOP 4.5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: NOP 3.5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 2 Stars
Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!
