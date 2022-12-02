BETTING NBA
12:56 PM, December 2, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/02/2022

Date: 12/02/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: AT&T Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -7   -110   O 231.5   -110   -310  
 Current -7   -110   233   -110   -295  
San Antonio Spurs  Open +7   -110   U 231.5   -110   +250  
 Current +7   -110   233   -110   +240  

Projected Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PF  Zion Williamson   23.1 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. PG  CJ McCollum   18.7 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.0 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. SF  Trey Murphy III   13.1 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. PG  Dyson Daniels   5.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. PG  Jose Alvarado   8.4 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

 

San Antonio Spurs

1. SG  Devin Vassell   20.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   20.3 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   12.3 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
4. C  Zach Collins   8.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. SF  Keita Bates-Diop   7.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. SF  Doug McDermott   10.3 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 30 TOR +2.5 221.5 126-108
Mon, Nov 28 OKC -6.0 232.5 105-101
Fri, Nov 25 MEM +2.5 227.0 132-111
Wed, Nov 23 SA -5.5 228.0 129-110
Mon, Nov 21 GS -10.5 227.0 128-83

 

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 30 OKC +3.0 230.0 119-111
Sat, Nov 26 LAL -0.5 231.5 143-138
Fri, Nov 25 LAL +4.0 234.0 105-94
Wed, Nov 23 NO +5.5 228.0 129-110
Sun, Nov 20 LAL +6.5 229.5 123-92

Betting Insights:

  • The San Antonio Spurs are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans since the start of 2020/2021
  • The San Antonio Spurs have covered in their last 5 games vs. the New Orleans Pelicans off a loss
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans at home off a loss over their last 5 games