BETTING NBA
11:49 AM, December 15, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/15

Date: 12/15/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -1.5   -108   O 231   -110   -118  
 Current -1.5   -110   231.5   -110   -118  
Utah Jazz  Open +1.5   -112   U 231   -110   +100  
 Current +1.5   -110   231.5   -110   +100  

Projected Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PF  Zion Williamson   25.0 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. PG  CJ McCollum   17.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.2 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   9.2 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. SF  Herbert Jones   10.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   22.1 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   19.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
3. C  Kelly Olynyk   12.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
4. PG  Mike Conley   10.4 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists
5. C  Walker Kessler   6.3 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.8 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 13 UTA -2.0 232.5 121-100
Sun, Dec 11 PHO -4.0 227.0 129-124
Fri, Dec 09 PHO +1.5 229.5 128-117
Wed, Dec 07 DET -11.0 229.0 104-98
Sun, Dec 04 DEN -2.0 230.5 121-106

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 13 NO +2.0 232.5 121-100
Sat, Dec 10 DEN +11.5 228.5 115-110
Fri, Dec 09 MIN -0.5 234.5 118-108
Wed, Dec 07 GS -5.5 231.0 124-123
Sat, Dec 03 POR -5.0 226.5 116-111

Betting Insights:

  • The Utah Jazz are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Utah Jazz are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Utah Jazz are 18-9 (.667) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans over their last 27 games