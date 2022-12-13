BETTING NBA
11:53 AM, December 13, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/13

Date: 12/13/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -2   -110   O 232.5   -110   -130  
 Current -1.5   -110   233.5   -110   -120  
Utah Jazz  Open +2   -110   U 232.5   -110   +110  
 Current +1.5   -110   233.5   -110   +102  

Projected Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PF  Zion Williamson   25.0 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. PG  CJ McCollum   17.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.2 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   9.5 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. PG  Jose Alvarado   9.7 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   22.2 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   19.8 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
3. PG  Mike Conley   10.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
4. C  Kelly Olynyk   13.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. C  Walker Kessler   6.1 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. SG  Malik Beasley   14.0 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 11 PHO -4.0 227.0 129-124
Fri, Dec 09 PHO +1.5 229.5 128-117
Wed, Dec 07 DET -11.0 229.0 104-98
Sun, Dec 04 DEN -2.0 230.5 121-106
Fri, Dec 02 SA -7.0 233.0 117-99

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 10 DEN +11.5 228.5 115-110
Fri, Dec 09 MIN -0.5 234.5 118-108
Wed, Dec 07 GS -5.5 231.0 124-123
Sat, Dec 03 POR -5.0 226.5 116-111
Fri, Dec 02 IND -4.0 241.0 139-119

Betting Insights:

  • The Utah Jazz are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Utah Jazz are 17-9 (.654) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans over their last 26 games