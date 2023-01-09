BETTING NBA
12:48 PM, January 9, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

NBA Basketball Game on 01/09

Date: 01/09/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Capital One Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +2   -112   O 228.5   -110   +108  
 Current +1.5   -106   228.5   -110   +106  
Washington Wizards  Open -2   -108   U 228.5   -110   -126  
 Current -1.5   -114   228.5   -110   -124  

Projected Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   20.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
2. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.8 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
3. SF  Naji Marshall   9.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  Herbert Jones   10.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   8.3 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   21.9 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
2. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.4 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
3. PF  Daniel Gafford   7.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   9.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
5. PF  Rui Hachimura   13.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. SF  Deni Avdija   8.3 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 07 DAL +9.0 222.5 127-117
Fri, Jan 06 BKN +4.5 231.0 108-102
Wed, Jan 04 HOU -7.0 229.5 119-108
Mon, Jan 02 PHI +5.5 229.0 120-111
Sat, Dec 31 MEM +6.0 237.0 116-101

 

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 OKC +1.0 231.5 127-110
Tue, Jan 03 MIL +7.5 232.0 123-113
Sun, Jan 01 MIL +2.5 220.5 118-95
Fri, Dec 30 ORL -4.5 226.5 119-100
Wed, Dec 28 PHO +2.5 220.5 127-102

Betting Insights:

  • The Washington Wizards are 6-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans at home over their last 6 games