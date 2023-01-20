BETTING NBA
12:00 PM, January 20, 2023

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/20/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open +4   -110   O 232.5   -110   +144  
 Current +3   -108   231.5   -110   +130  
Atlanta Hawks  Open -4   -110   U 232.5   -110   -172  
 Current -3   -112   231.5   -110   -154  

Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   24.2 Points, 10.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   22.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   20.0 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. PG  Immanuel Quickley   12.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. PG  Quentin Grimes   10.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. C  Isaiah Hartenstein   5.1 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

 

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.2 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.6 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. PF  John Collins   13.3 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   15.4 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. C  Clint Capela   12.1 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.5 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 WAS -5.0 225.0 116-105
Mon, Jan 16 TOR -2.0 219.0 123-121
Sun, Jan 15 DET -8.5 225.5 117-104
Fri, Jan 13 WAS -3.5 220.0 112-108
Wed, Jan 11 IND -4.5 226.5 119-113

 

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 DAL +2.5 232.0 130-122
Mon, Jan 16 MIA -1.0 222.5 121-113
Sat, Jan 14 TOR +7.5 232.0 114-103
Fri, Jan 13 IND -4.0 239.0 113-111
Wed, Jan 11 MIL +4.0 228.5 114-105

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New York Knicks are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks since the start of 2021/2022