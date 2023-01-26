BETTING NBA
11:21 AM, January 26, 2023

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/26/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open +8   -110   O 226.5   -110   +270  
 Current +8.5   -110   223   -110   +280  
Boston Celtics  Open -8   -110   U 226.5   -110   -335  
 Current -8.5   -110   223   -110   -350  

Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   24.6 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   22.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   20.2 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. PG  Immanuel Quickley   12.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. PG  Quentin Grimes   10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. C  Jericho Sims   3.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   31.0 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   26.9 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   14.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. C  Robert Williams III   7.9 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. SG  Derrick White   10.1 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
6. C  Al Horford   9.5 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 24 CLE +3.0 220.5 105-103
Sun, Jan 22 TOR +2.5 223.0 125-116
Fri, Jan 20 ATL +3.5 229.0 139-124
Wed, Jan 18 WAS -5.0 225.0 116-105
Mon, Jan 16 TOR -2.0 219.0 123-121

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 24 MIA +2.0 214.5 98-95
Mon, Jan 23 ORL -7.5 229.0 113-98
Sat, Jan 21 TOR -3.0 224.5 106-104
Thu, Jan 19 GS -6.5 242.0 121-118
Mon, Jan 16 CHA -8.5 231.0 130-118

Betting Insights:

  • The Boston Celtics are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks at home off a loss over their last 5 games