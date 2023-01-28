BETTING NBA
12:14 PM, January 28, 2023

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/28

Date: 01/28/2023
Time: 05:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open +1.5   -110   O 226.5   -112   +102  
 Current +2   -110   226.5   -112   +108  
Brooklyn Nets  Open -1.5   -110   U 226.5   -108   -120  
 Current -2   -110   226.5   -108   -126  

Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   24.8 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   22.4 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   20.2 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. PG  Immanuel Quickley   12.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. PG  Quentin Grimes   10.3 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. C  Jericho Sims   3.8 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

 

Brooklyn Nets

1. PG  Kyrie Irving   27.2 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. C  Nicolas Claxton   13.2 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. PG  Ben Simmons   7.4 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. SF  Royce ONeale   9.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. SG  Seth Curry   10.8 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. SF  Joe Harris   8.3 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 26 BOS +8.5 221.5 120-117
Tue, Jan 24 CLE +3.0 220.5 105-103
Sun, Jan 22 TOR +2.5 223.0 125-116
Fri, Jan 20 ATL +3.5 229.0 139-124
Wed, Jan 18 WAS -5.0 225.0 116-105

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 26 DET -8.5 235.0 130-122
Wed, Jan 25 PHI +7.5 224.5 137-133
Sun, Jan 22 GS +8.0 236.0 120-116
Fri, Jan 20 UTA +4.5 232.0 117-106
Thu, Jan 19 PHO -4.0 221.5 117-112

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets on the road since the start of 2020/2021