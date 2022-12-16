BETTING NBA
01:11 PM, December 16, 2022

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/16/2022

Date: 12/16/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open +3   -112   O 228.5   -110   +124  
 Current +2.5   -110   228   -110   +118  
Chicago Bulls  Open -3   -108   U 228.5   -110   -146  
 Current -2.5   -110   228   -110   -138  

Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   22.6 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. SF  RJ Barrett   19.0 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. PG  Jalen Brunson   20.4 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
4. PG  Immanuel Quickley   10.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. PG  Quentin Grimes   7.4 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.4 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
2. SG  Zach LaVine   22.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
3. C  Nikola Vucevic   16.3 Points, 10.6 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   9.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SG  Alex Caruso   5.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. SG  Coby White   7.6 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 14 CHI +3.5 226.5 128-120
Sun, Dec 11 SAC -2.5 226.0 112-99
Fri, Dec 09 CHA -3.0 224.5 121-102
Wed, Dec 07 ATL -2.0 232.0 113-89
Sun, Dec 04 CLE +2.5 222.5 92-81

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 14 NY -3.5 226.5 128-120
Sun, Dec 11 ATL +3.5 235.5 123-122
Sat, Dec 10 DAL -5.0 220.5 144-115
Wed, Dec 07 WAS -4.5 227.5 115-111
Sun, Dec 04 SAC +3.0 239.5 110-101