New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Model Breakdown The Knicks are tied for tenth in the Eastern Conference, which comes with a ticket to the play-in tournament come April. The Cavaliers have won six of their past seven games and trying to make the playoffs without LeBron James for the first time since 1998-99.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Game Information

NYK (23-24) CLE (28-19) Date: 01/24/2022 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): New York Knicks (260) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (-320) Moneyline (Current): New York Knicks ( 215 ) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ( -260 ) Spread (Open): New York Knicks (7.5) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (-7.5) Spread (Current): New York Knicks ( 6.5 ) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ( -6.5 ) Game Total (Open): 203 Game Total (Current): 202

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: New York Knicks ( 12000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Cleveland Cavaliers ( 6000 )

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: New York Knicks (49.20%) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (50.80%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: NYK – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: NYK – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game News and Notes

The Knicks ended a three-game losing streak yesterday and begin a three-game road trip today, starting in Cleveland. They’re coming off a 110-102 win over the Clippers. RJ Barrett had a game-high 28 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists.

Julius Randle leads the team, averaging 18.9 points, ten rebounds, and 5.1 assists. Kemba Walker missed the game due to a knee injury and is questionable for Monday’s match, but he could play tonight.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are fifth in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland is coming off a 94-87 win over the Thunder. Darius Garland had a team-high 23 points and 11 assists.

Garland leads the Cavs in scoring, averaging 19.8 points, 8.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals a game. The Cavs lost Lauri Markkanen to an ankle injury in the game against Oklahoma. Rajon Rondo is still listed as questionable and has missed the past six games with a hamstring injury. Rondo has only played three games for the Cavs since being acquired from the Lakers.

Cleveland is 22nd in NBA scoring, averaging 107.2 points per game, while the Knicks are 27th with 104.1. The Cavaliers are second in opponent scoring, allowing only 102.5 points per game, while New York is fifth with 104.5. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 202, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 215.1.

Against the spread, the Knicks are 23-24 and 11-10 on the road, while Cleveland is 29-16-2 and 14-7-1 at home. In addition, the Cavs are 7-1 ATS in their past eight home games against teams with a winning road record.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model likes the Knicks in this matchup. According to the model, New York has a 49.20 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of +103, and an expected point margin of -0.2. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has the Knicks at +215 on the moneyline and +6.5 on the spread.

The model recommends New York’s moneyline and spread, giving both wagers five-star ratings. It also likes the over, showing that bet as a five-star rating as well.