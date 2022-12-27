BETTING NBA
11:56 AM, December 27, 2022

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/27/2022
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open +5.5   -110   O 221.5   -110   +194  
 Current +5.5   -110   221   -110   +190  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -5.5   -110   U 221.5   -110   -235  
 Current -5.5   -110   221   -110   -230  

Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   23.1 Points, 9.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   20.2 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   20.3 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.5 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. PG  Quentin Grimes   8.7 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. PG  Immanuel Quickley   10.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   32.8 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   17.3 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.2 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. SF  Reggie Bullock   5.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. PG  McKinley Wright IV   1.6 Points, 1.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 25 PHI +2.0 215.5 119-112
Fri, Dec 23 CHI -5.5 224.5 118-117
Wed, Dec 21 TOR -2.0 217.5 113-106
Tue, Dec 20 GS -6.0 221.5 132-94
Sun, Dec 18 IND +0.5 226.5 109-106

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 25 LAL -7.5 231.5 124-115
Fri, Dec 23 HOU -7.0 219.0 112-106
Wed, Dec 21 MIN -2.5 227.5 104-99
Mon, Dec 19 MIN -5.0 230.5 116-106
Sat, Dec 17 CLE +8.5 211.5 100-99

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New York Knicks are 5-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks on the road off a loss over their last 5 games
  • The New York Knicks have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Dallas Mavericks on the road