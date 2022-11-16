BETTING NBA
01:44 PM, November 16, 2022

New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/16

Date: 11/16/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open +9   -110   O 232.5   -110   +315  
 Current +3   -110   226   -110   +132  
Denver Nuggets  Open -9   -110   U 232.5   -110   -400  
 Current -3   -110   226   -110   -156  

Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   20.4 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   19.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   18.9 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. C  Isaiah Hartenstein   7.4 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. PG  Immanuel Quickley   9.1 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
6. SF  Cam Reddish   9.1 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Denver Nuggets

1. PG  Jamal Murray   16.2 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. PF  Aaron Gordon   14.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   18.0 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. SG  Bruce Brown   10.0 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
5. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. C  DeAndre Jordan   5.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Nov 15 UTA +5.0 231.5 118-111
Sun, Nov 13 OKC -5.0 227.5 145-135
Fri, Nov 11 DET -9.5 224.0 121-112
Wed, Nov 09 BKN +3.5 221.0 112-85
Mon, Nov 07 MIN +3.0 235.5 120-107

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 13 CHI -2.0 231.5 126-103
Fri, Nov 11 BOS +4.0 230.5 131-112
Wed, Nov 09 IND -5.0 235.5 122-119
Mon, Nov 07 SA -8.0 234.0 115-109
Sat, Nov 05 SA -11.5 235.5 126-101

Betting Insights:

  • The Denver Nuggets are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Denver Nuggets are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Denver Nuggets have covered in their last 4 games vs. the New York Knicks off a win
  • The Denver Nuggets are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks off two or more days rest over their last 7 games
  • The Denver Nuggets are 9-3 (.750) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks off a win over their last 12 games
  • The Denver Nuggets are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks at home off two or more days rest over their last 5 games