11:57 AM, November 29, 2022

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/29

Date: 11/29/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open -4   -110   O 224.5   -110   -174  
 Current -5   -110   224.5   -110   -198  
Detroit Pistons  Open +4   -110   U 224.5   -110   +146  
 Current +5   -110   224.5   -110   +166  

Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PG  Jalen Brunson   21.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
2. PF  Julius Randle   20.6 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   18.6 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
4. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.1 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. C  Isaiah Hartenstein   6.6 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. PF  Obi Toppin   8.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Detroit Pistons

1. SF  Saddiq Bey   14.7 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
2. PG  Killian Hayes   7.1 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
3. SG  Alec Burks   16.7 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. C  Jalen Duren   6.3 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
5. SG  Hamidou Diallo   6.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. SG  Jaden Ivey   16.2 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 MEM +2.0 228.5 127-123
Fri, Nov 25 POR -3.5 217.0 132-129
Mon, Nov 21 OKC +1.5 228.5 129-119
Sun, Nov 20 PHO +6.0 226.5 116-95
Fri, Nov 18 GS +7.5 234.5 111-101

 

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 CLE +7.0 218.0 102-94
Fri, Nov 25 PHO +12.0 225.0 108-102
Wed, Nov 23 UTA +12.0 234.0 125-116
Tue, Nov 22 DEN +11.5 226.5 110-108
Sun, Nov 20 SAC +10.5 234.0 137-129

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New York Knicks are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Detroit Pistons are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks in 2022/2023