12:36 PM, November 18, 2022

New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 11/18/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open +7   -110   O 233   -110   +240  
 Current +7.5   -110   234.5   -110   +240  
Golden State Warriors  Open -7   -110   U 233   -110   -295  
 Current -7.5   -110   234.5   -110   -300  

Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   21.3 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   20.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   18.3 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. PG  Immanuel Quickley   8.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. C  Isaiah Hartenstein   6.9 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. SF  Cam Reddish   9.1 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   32.8 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
2. SF  Andrew Wiggins   18.0 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
3. SG  Klay Thompson   15.1 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. PF  Draymond Green   8.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
5. PG  Jordan Poole   16.1 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.5 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 16 DEN +2.0 225.5 106-103
Tue, Nov 15 UTA +5.0 231.5 118-111
Sun, Nov 13 OKC -5.0 227.5 145-135
Fri, Nov 11 DET -9.5 224.0 121-112
Wed, Nov 09 BKN +3.5 221.0 112-85

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 16 PHO -2.5 227.5 130-119
Mon, Nov 14 SA -8.5 233.5 132-95
Sun, Nov 13 SAC -4.0 237.0 122-115
Fri, Nov 11 CLE -2.5 233.0 106-101
Mon, Nov 07 SAC -8.0 236.0 116-113

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New York Knicks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Golden State Warriors on the road
  • The Golden State Warriors are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks since the start of 2020/2021