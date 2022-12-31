BETTING NBA
12:56 PM, December 31, 2022

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/31

Date: 12/31/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open -4.5   -110   O 226.5   -110   -194  
 Current -5   -110   227   -110   -194  
Houston Rockets  Open +4.5   -110   U 226.5   -110   +162  
 Current +5   -110   227   -110   +162  

Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   23.8 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. PG  Immanuel Quickley   11.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.6 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. PG  Quentin Grimes   9.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. PG  Miles McBride   3.9 Points, 0.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. C  Isaiah Hartenstein   5.6 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   19.3 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.6 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. C  Alperen Sengn   14.3 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   12.2 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   11.2 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   10.7 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 29 SA -4.5 222.0 122-115
Tue, Dec 27 DAL +5.5 217.0 126-121
Sun, Dec 25 PHI +2.0 215.5 119-112
Fri, Dec 23 CHI -5.5 224.5 118-117
Wed, Dec 21 TOR -2.0 217.5 113-106

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 29 DAL +10.0 226.5 129-114
Tue, Dec 27 BOS +15.5 229.5 126-102
Mon, Dec 26 CHI +7.0 231.5 133-118
Fri, Dec 23 DAL +7.0 219.0 112-106
Wed, Dec 21 ORL -1.0 223.5 116-110

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New York Knicks are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets on the road off two or more days rest over their last 5 games