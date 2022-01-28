New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/28
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Game Information
NYK (23-26) MIL (30-20)
Date: 01/28/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds
Moneyline (Open): New York Knicks (330) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-425)
Moneyline (Current): New York Knicks (320) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-405)
Spread (Open): New York Knicks (8.5) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-8.5)
Spread (Current): New York Knicks (9) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-9)
Game Total (Open): 215
Game Total (Current): 217
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: New York Knicks (12000)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Milwaukee Bucks (700)
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: New York Knicks (36.28%) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (63.72%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: NYK – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline +176
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: NYK – 5 Stars – Expected Margin: NYK -4.1
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 1 Star – Projected Total: 218.6
