New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/28

New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game Information

NYK (15-18) MIN (16-17) Date: 12/28/2021 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: Target Center

New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): New York Knicks (-210) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (176) Moneyline (Current): New York Knicks ( -164 ) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ( 138 ) Spread (Open): New York Knicks (-5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5) Spread (Current): New York Knicks ( -4 ) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ( 4 ) Game Total (Open): 218.5 Game Total (Current): 213.5

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: New York Knicks ( 10000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Minnesota Timberwolves ( 16000 )

New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: New York Knicks (47.21) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (52.79) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MIN – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MIN – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 3 Stars

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game News and Notes

The Sportsgrid NBA Betting Model likes the home team in this matchup. According to the model, the Timberwolves have a 52.79 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -112, and an expected margin of victory of 0.8 points. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, Minnesota is a +138 on the moneyline and +4 on the spread. The model thinks it will be a tighter game than the oddsmakers have it right now.

New York is 11th in the Eastern Conference and won its previous game. The Knicks beat the Hawks on Christmas, with Julius Randle scoring a game-high 25 points. Kemba Walker became the seventh NBA player to post a triple-double on Christmas Day, scoring ten points, ten rebounds, and 12 assists. Recently, coach Tom Thibodeau sat Walker as a healthy scratch for ten straight games. Since returning, Walker has been on fire. Over his past four games, the former Celtic has averaged 26 points, 8.3 rebounds, and seven assists.

This game will be the second of a back-to-back for Minnesota. The Timberwolves are eighth in Western Conference and are coming off a 108-103 win over the Celtics on Monday night. Minnesota’s win snapped a two-game losing skid and was accomplished by a makeshift starting roster. The team had nine players under COVID-19 protocols, including Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell. The NBA just reduced its quarantine rules, so all nine players are now available tonight against New York. Minnesota signed Greg Monroe to a ten-day contract Monday. He saw his first NBA action since May of 2019 and posted 11 points and nine rebounds and could be a stop-gap if any of Minnesota’s players that were in protocols can’t suit up tonight.

The Timberwolves average 108.8 points per game, which lands them 13th overall, while the Knicks are 22nd, averaging 106. New York is a little better on defense, limiting opponents to 106.8 points a game, while Minnesota allows opponents to score an average of 109.2.

Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 212, but the model predicts this game will be closer to 216.5.

The model predicts the Timberwolves will edge out the Knicks, giving the moneyline and spread five-star ratings. It’s a little less keen on the over, giving that wager three stars.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000