BETTING NBA
03:55 PM, November 21, 2022

New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/21

Date: 11/21/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open +2.5   -110   O 230.5   -110   +120  
 Current +2   -112   227.5   -110   +102  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open -2.5   -110   U 230.5   -110   -142  
 Current -2   -108   227.5   -110   -120  

Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   20.5 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   20.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   17.9 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. PG  Immanuel Quickley   8.5 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. C  Isaiah Hartenstein   7.0 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. PG  Quentin Grimes   3.3 Points, 1.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   31.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   14.9 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   13.6 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   9.2 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. C  Jeremiah Robinson-Earl   8.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. PG  Tre Mann   11.1 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 20 PHO +6.0 226.5 116-95
Fri, Nov 18 GS +7.5 234.5 111-101
Wed, Nov 16 DEN +2.0 225.5 106-103
Tue, Nov 15 UTA +5.0 231.5 118-111
Sun, Nov 13 OKC -5.0 227.5 145-135

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 MEM +6.5 230.0 121-110
Wed, Nov 16 WAS +5.0 229.5 121-120
Mon, Nov 14 BOS +12.0 229.0 126-122
Sun, Nov 13 NY +5.0 227.5 145-135
Fri, Nov 11 TOR +5.0 219.5 132-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks in 2022/2023
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder have covered in their last 3 games vs. the New York Knicks