BETTING NBA
01:48 PM, November 4, 2022

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/04/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open +3   -110   O 219   -110   +126  
 Current +3   -110   219.5   -110   +132  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -3   -110   U 219   -110   -148  
 Current -3   -110   219.5   -110   -156  

Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. C  Joel Embiid   27.2 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. PG  Tyrese Maxey   24.2 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
3. PG  DeAnthony Melton   9.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Tobias Harris   13.4 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. SF  P.J. Tucker   6.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. SG  Matisse Thybulle   1.4 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

Philadelphia 76ers

1. PF  Julius Randle   17.7 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   18.4 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   17.9 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.4 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. PG  Immanuel Quickley   9.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. C  Isaiah Hartenstein   8.3 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 02 WAS -5.5 217.0 121-111
Mon, Oct 31 WAS -3.0 216.5 118-111
Sat, Oct 29 CHI -3.0 221.5 114-109
Fri, Oct 28 TOR +4.0 213.0 112-90
Wed, Oct 26 TOR -1.0 212.0 119-109

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 02 ATL -2.5 232.0 112-99
Sun, Oct 30 CLE +4.0 220.5 121-108
Fri, Oct 28 MIL +6.5 223.5 119-108
Wed, Oct 26 CHA -7.5 224.5 134-131
Mon, Oct 24 ORL -7.5 222.5 115-102

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks since the start of 2020/2021