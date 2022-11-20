BETTING NBA
11:40 AM, November 20, 2022

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/20

Date: 11/20/2022
Time: 03:30 PM
Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open +6.5   -110   O 226   -110   +210  
 Current +6   -106   227   -110   +205  
Phoenix Suns  Open -6.5   -110   U 226   -110   -255  
 Current -6   -114   227   -110   -250  

Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   21.3 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   19.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   18.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. PG  Immanuel Quickley   8.7 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. SF  Cam Reddish   9.3 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PF  Obi Toppin   9.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   28.1 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
2. PG  Cameron Payne   13.5 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
3. C  Deandre Ayton   14.8 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.9 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   7.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SG  Damion Lee   7.1 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 GS +7.5 234.5 111-101
Wed, Nov 16 DEN +2.0 225.5 106-103
Tue, Nov 15 UTA +5.0 231.5 118-111
Sun, Nov 13 OKC -5.0 227.5 145-135
Fri, Nov 11 DET -9.5 224.0 121-112

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 UTA +1.0 228.5 134-133
Wed, Nov 16 GS +2.5 227.5 130-119
Mon, Nov 14 MIA +2.5 216.0 113-112
Fri, Nov 11 ORL -7.5 214.5 114-97
Wed, Nov 09 MIN +1.5 224.0 129-117

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Phoenix Suns are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks at home since the start of 2020/2021