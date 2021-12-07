New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Preview: Spurs Slight Underdogs at Home

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/07

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA Game Information

NYK (11-12) SAS (8-14) Date: 12/07/2021 Time: 08:30 PM Venue: At&t Center

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): New York Knicks (-143) vs. San Antonio Spurs (110) Moneyline (Current): New York Knicks ( -134 ) vs. San Antonio Spurs ( 114 ) Spread (Open): New York Knicks (-2.5) vs. San Antonio Spurs (2.5) Spread (Current): New York Knicks ( -2 ) vs. San Antonio Spurs ( 2 ) Game Total (Open): 211 Game Total (Current): 210.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: New York Knicks ( 8000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: San Antonio Spurs ( 50000 )

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: New York Knicks (37.36%) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62.64%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: SAS 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: SAS 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 4 Stars

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs News, Analysis, and Picks

With a smaller slate in NBA action tonight, there are fewer options for betting but, in San Antonio, the SportsGrid Betting Model has found an underdog pick it likes. The Spurs come into this one, having won four of their past five, including three against teams above .500. They are coming off a tough loss last night, losing by only four points to a Phoenix Suns team that has won 19 of their previous 20 games. I know picking a team on a back-to-back is hard to do, but I think it’s the play tonight.

San Antonio had a really slow start, losing six of their first eight games but are now looking for win number nine tonight against a Knicks team that has lost three in a row. The Spurs this season have been a very committee-based scoring team with seven players averaging over 10 points per game. It’s Dejounte Murray who leads the team with 19.0 points per game and leads the team in assists with 8.5 a game.

The Knicks have struggled on the defensive end of the ball, especially on this three-game losing skid, as opponents are averaging 114 points per game. On the season, the Knicks are allowing 107.3 points per game, ranking them 17th in the league.

The Spurs have done well against Eastern Conference teams from a betting standpoint, going 5-3 against the spread when playing outside of the west. They are also 10-7 against the spread when listed as the underdog, which there are tonight being given two points. With a closer spread, it tends to be the case that if the underdog team does, in fact, cover, they will most likely win the contest outright as well.

The model predicts that this game will go over with a projection of 216.5 total points scored. I think this is accurate, but I believe we could get even more scoring with two teams that have defenses in the league’s bottom half. On top of that, the model is also projecting a Spurs outright win, giving a fair moneyline of -162. This is a great bet, especially with how poorly the Knicks have been playing lately.

Picks: Spurs Moneyline (+114), Spread: Spurs (+2), Game Total: Over (210.5)

