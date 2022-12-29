BETTING NBA
11:58 AM, December 29, 2022

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/29/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: AT&T Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open -4.5   -108   O 229.5   -110   -190  
 Current -4.5   -106   229.5   -112   -196  
San Antonio Spurs  Open +4.5   -112   U 229.5   -110   +160  
 Current +4.5   -114   229.5   -108   +164  

Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   23.3 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   20.2 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
3. PG  Immanuel Quickley   10.6 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.9 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. PG  Quentin Grimes   9.7 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PG  Miles McBride   3.7 Points, 0.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

San Antonio Spurs

1. SG  Devin Vassell   19.6 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   20.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   12.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
4. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.2 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. PF  Jeremy Sochan   8.5 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. C  Zach Collins   8.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 27 DAL +5.5 217.0 126-121
Sun, Dec 25 PHI +2.0 215.5 119-112
Fri, Dec 23 CHI -5.5 224.5 118-117
Wed, Dec 21 TOR -2.0 217.5 113-106
Tue, Dec 20 GS -6.0 221.5 132-94

 

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 27 OKC +7.0 236.5 130-114
Mon, Dec 26 UTA +4.5 235.5 126-122
Fri, Dec 23 ORL +6.0 227.5 133-113
Thu, Dec 22 NO +8.5 227.5 126-117
Mon, Dec 19 HOU +4.5 227.5 124-105