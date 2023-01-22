BETTING NBA
10:47 AM, January 22, 2023

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/22

Date: 01/22/2023
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open +2   -110   O 223.5   -110   +108  
 Current +1   -110   220.5   -110   -102  
Toronto Raptors  Open -2   -110   U 223.5   -110   -130  
 Current -1   -110   220.5   -110   -116  

Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   24.4 Points, 10.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   22.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   20.1 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. PG  Immanuel Quickley   12.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. C  Isaiah Hartenstein   5.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. PF  Obi Toppin   6.6 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   25.2 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
2. SF  Scottie Barnes   15.5 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
3. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   18.6 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. SF  OG Anunoby   17.4 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. PF  Precious Achiuwa   8.7 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PF  Chris Boucher   9.3 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 20 ATL +3.5 229.0 139-124
Wed, Jan 18 WAS -5.0 225.0 116-105
Mon, Jan 16 TOR -2.0 219.0 123-121
Sun, Jan 15 DET -8.5 225.5 117-104
Fri, Jan 13 WAS -3.5 220.0 112-108

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 21 BOS +3.0 224.5 106-104
Thu, Jan 19 MIN -4.5 234.0 128-126
Tue, Jan 17 MIL +1.5 222.0 130-122
Mon, Jan 16 NY +2.0 219.0 123-121
Sat, Jan 14 ATL -7.5 232.0 114-103

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Toronto Raptors are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Toronto Raptors are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks at home over their last 9 games
  • The Toronto Raptors are 10-3 (.769) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks at home over their last 13 games