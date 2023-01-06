BETTING NBA
01:20 PM, January 6, 2023

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/06/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open +3.5   -114   O 219.5   -110   +124  
 Current +3.5   -112   219.5   -110   +136  
Toronto Raptors  Open -3.5   -106   U 219.5   -110   -146  
 Current -3.5   -108   219.5   -110   -162  

Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   24.2 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   20.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
3. PG  Immanuel Quickley   11.9 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
4. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.5 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. PG  Quentin Grimes   10.2 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PF  Obi Toppin   7.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   25.9 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   18.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.9 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
4. SF  OG Anunoby   18.5 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   18.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Precious Achiuwa   7.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 SA -10.0 225.0 117-114
Mon, Jan 02 PHO -2.5 219.5 102-83
Sat, Dec 31 HOU -3.5 221.5 108-88
Thu, Dec 29 SA -4.5 222.0 122-115
Tue, Dec 27 DAL +5.5 217.0 126-121

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 MIL -5.5 223.0 104-101
Mon, Jan 02 IND -1.5 233.0 122-114
Fri, Dec 30 PHO -2.0 221.5 113-104
Thu, Dec 29 MEM +4.5 230.5 119-106
Tue, Dec 27 LAC -3.5 218.5 124-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Toronto Raptors have covered in their last 10 games vs. the New York Knicks at home
  • The Toronto Raptors are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks at home off two or more days rest over their last 6 games
  • The Toronto Raptors are 10-2 (.833) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks at home over their last 12 games