11:53 AM, January 13, 2023

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/13

Date: 01/13/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Capital One Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open -3.5   -110   O 222.5   -110   -158  
 Current -4   -108   222.5   -110   -172  
Washington Wizards  Open +3.5   -110   U 222.5   -110   +134  
 Current +4   -112   222.5   -110   +144  

Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   24.1 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   21.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   19.9 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.5 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. PG  Immanuel Quickley   12.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
6. PG  Quentin Grimes   10.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

 

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   22.0 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
2. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.3 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. PG  Monte Morris   10.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
4. PF  Daniel Gafford   7.7 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
5. SF  Deni Avdija   8.2 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. PF  Rui Hachimura   12.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 11 IND -4.5 226.5 119-113
Mon, Jan 09 MIL -1.0 219.0 111-107
Fri, Jan 06 TOR +3.5 216.0 112-108
Wed, Jan 04 SA -10.0 225.0 117-114
Mon, Jan 02 PHO -2.5 219.5 102-83

 

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 11 CHI +1.5 228.5 100-97
Mon, Jan 09 NO -1.5 229.0 132-112
Fri, Jan 06 OKC +1.0 231.5 127-110
Tue, Jan 03 MIL +7.5 232.0 123-113
Sun, Jan 01 MIL +2.5 220.5 118-95

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards since the start of 2020/2021