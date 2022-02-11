Nic Claxton Remains Out Thursday vs. Wizards

The hamstring injury that has prevented Nic Claxton from playing in the Brooklyn Nets past two games will keep him out against the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Injuries have impacted Claxton’s availability this year. The third-year center has appeared in just 25 games this season, starting in 18. Claxton is finding his rhythm offensively despite the limited playing time, putting up a career-best 9.1 points per game and 5.6 rebounds.

The hope is that Claxton will be cleared to rejoin the Nets over the coming games. For now, Blake Griffin remains the go-to option at center with LaMarcus Aldridge out with an ankle injury. Andre Drummond was acquired in the James Harden trade but won’t be available against Washington.

The Nets are on a nine-game skid, with their last win coming against the San Antonio Spurs on January 21. They can right the ship against the Wizards, but they’ll have to do so as underdogs. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Nets lined as +2 underdogs for Thursday night’s matchup.