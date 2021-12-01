Nuggets 12/1 Injury Report vs. Magic

Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports that the Nuggets will be without their guard, Bones Hyland, as he enters the league’s health and safety protocols.

Bones Hyland is also in the health and safety protocol and is expected to miss several games as well, I’m told. He’s not at #Nuggets shootaround. Hyland and Rivers are the only players expected to be in the protocol. — Mike Singer (@msinger) December 1, 2021

Denver has another guard in Austin Rivers who’s also on the health and safety protocol list, which means there are now three Nuggets’ guards sidelined at the moment. P.J. Dozier is done with a torn ACL for the season, while Jamal Murray has yet to return from the same injury. And if that’s not enough, forward Michael Porter Jr. is also done for the year as he’s opted to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a nerve problem in his back.

The injury report could be why the point spread’s moved against the Nuggets by 1.5 points after opening as a nine-point favorite for Wednesday’s matchup against the Magic.

